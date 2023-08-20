Watch CBS News
Man killed after car flips over in Baltimore single-car crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 55-year-old man died in a single-car crash on Erdman Avenue in Baltimore after his car flipped Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. 

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

August 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

