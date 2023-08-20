Man killed after car flips over in Baltimore single-car crash

BALTIMORE - A 55-year-old man died in a single-car crash on Erdman Avenue in Baltimore after his car flipped Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.