Man killed, 19-year-old seriously injured in separate Baltimore shootings

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in West Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 8:39 p.m. to the 2300 block of Avalon Avenue, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have responded to 91 homicides in Baltimore this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

19-year-old seriously injured in South Baltimore shooting

A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in South Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to the 4200 block of Mariban Court, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.