Trial likely to be set next week for man indicted on charges in death of Baltimore MTA bus driver

BALTIMORE - A trial date will be set in the coming days, likely on Monday, for Leon Hill, the man accused of killing MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office.

Hill was indicted in February on several charges, including first -degree murder.

He is accused of confronting Jackson in a Baltimore MTA lot back in October, and then shooting her several times.

Documents say Hill stomped on Hill's face repeatedly and then shot her in the upper body and the head.

The mother of four died at the hospital.

Police believe Hill went on the run for several weeks before he was arrested in Atlanta.

According to court records, Jackson said Hill was harassing both her and her husband, and she took out a Peace Order against Hill just days before she was murdered.

Jackson's family said they are trying to move forward, and hopes that justice will be served.

"We are just trying to put our best foot forward and move along through this tragedy, and we hope that justice will be served for Elaine Jackson," her family said.