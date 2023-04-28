Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after stealing firetruck

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — A man was hospitalized after stealing a fire truck Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., in the 4700 block of Barber Avenue, a 30-year-old man who was experiencing a behavioral health crisis entered a firetruck and released the brake, allowing the vehicle to drift.

No injuries were reported.

Officers transported the man to an area hospital for an evaluation. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 12:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.