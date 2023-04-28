Man hospitalized after stealing firetruck
BALTIMORE — A man was hospitalized after stealing a fire truck Friday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m., in the 4700 block of Barber Avenue, a 30-year-old man who was experiencing a behavioral health crisis entered a firetruck and released the brake, allowing the vehicle to drift.
No injuries were reported.
Officers transported the man to an area hospital for an evaluation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.