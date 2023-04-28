Man hospitalized after stealing firetruck

BALTIMORE — A man was hospitalized after stealing a fire truck Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., in the 4700 block of Barber Avenue, a 30-year-old man who was experiencing a behavioral health crisis entered a firetruck and released the brake, allowing the vehicle to drift.

BALTIMORE CITY - TRUCK 26 TO DISPATCH WE NEED THE POLICE - SOMEBODY JUST STOLE OUR TRUCK - 4907 BARBER AVE #BREAKING — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) April 28, 2023

No injuries were reported.

Officers transported the man to an area hospital for an evaluation.