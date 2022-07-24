Man honored for heroism during 2018 Ellicott City flood with tree dedication ceremony

Man honored for heroism during 2018 Ellicott City flood with tree dedication ceremony

BALTIMORE -- People attended a tree dedication ceremony in Howard County on Saturday to honor a man who died trying to rescue someone from the flood waters that ravaged Ellicott City in 2018.

Eddison Hermond died while trying to help rescue a woman and her cat behind La Palapa Grill & Cantina while churning, brown waters ripped through Ellicott City's flood-prone downtown.

"Eddison was taken too soon by his courageous and unselfish acts during the Ellicott City flood," Blossoms of Hope board chair Joe Barbera said.

Vera Simmons, the senior director of community outreach and events for Blossoms of Hope, described Hermond as a hero of Ellicott City.

"He gave his life protecting others and we wanted to honor him and respect him and his family," Simmons said.

That's why Blossoms of Hope planted a Kwanzan Cherry Tree in memory of Hermond back in February 2020, right before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Now, two years later, they can finally hold a dedication ceremony.

The tree symbolizes hope, thankfulness, and respect, Simmons said.

Eddison's mother, Cleola Thompson, drove to Ellicott City from North Carolina to attend the ceremony.

"To come out here now and to see it and watch it grow . . . it's a wonderful thing," Thompson said. "It's a wonderful thing. I'm excited."

The tree joins three others that were planted and dedicated to the three people who died in the 2016 flood and one who died from flood-related complications.

"It really means a lot that the community remembers him," Thompson said.