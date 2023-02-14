Man with 'obvious signs of trauma' found dead in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood
BALTIMORE -- A man died of trauma in South Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Officers found the man unresponsive and not breathing in the 2800 block of Joseph Avenue around 4 p.m, police said.
He was declared dead, according to authorities.
Homicide detectives have begun to investigate the circumstances leading to the man's death.
Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipster can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
