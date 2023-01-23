Man found shot in the head in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was found shot dead in a car in Southeast Baltimore Monday morning.

On Monday around 10:41 a.m., police officers responded to the 3200 Noble Street in response due to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man in the driver's seat of a White Nissan Maxima, suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. The man was unresponsive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.