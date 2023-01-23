Watch CBS News
Man found shot in the head in Southeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was found shot dead in a car in Southeast Baltimore Monday morning.  

On Monday around 10:41 a.m., police officers responded to the 3200 Noble Street in response due to reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found a man in the driver's seat of a White Nissan Maxima, suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.  The man was unresponsive.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 3:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

