Man found shot in the head in Southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A man was found shot dead in a car in Southeast Baltimore Monday morning.
On Monday around 10:41 a.m., police officers responded to the 3200 Noble Street in response due to reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man in the driver's seat of a White Nissan Maxima, suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. The man was unresponsive.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
