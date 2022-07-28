Watch CBS News
Man found dead in Baltimore County car fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was found dead by firefighters responding to a car fire Wednesday night near a railroad in Rosedale, Baltimore County Police said. 

Crews responded shortly before 8 p.m. for reported smoke in the 8500 block of Contractors Road, which is near a CSX railroad crossing. 

There, the car was fully engulfed in flames, police said. The man's body was found in the driver's seat. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. Baltimore County Police are investigating the incident. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 12:00 PM

