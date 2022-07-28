Man found dead in Baltimore County car fire

BALTIMORE -- A man was found dead by firefighters responding to a car fire Wednesday night near a railroad in Rosedale, Baltimore County Police said.

Crews responded shortly before 8 p.m. for reported smoke in the 8500 block of Contractors Road, which is near a CSX railroad crossing.

There, the car was fully engulfed in flames, police said. The man's body was found in the driver's seat.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Baltimore County Police are investigating the incident.