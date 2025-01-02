Watch CBS News
Man, five teens arrested after allegedly assaulting police during traffic stop in Anne Arundel County

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An adult and five teenagers were arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers during a traffic stop in Anne Arundel County, police said Thursday.

On Jan. 1, around 10:40 a.m., officers stopped a black Mercedes on Ritchie Highway near Shelly Road in Brooklyn due to a registration violation, police said.

While speaking with the driver outside the vehicle, several passengers exited the car and began hindering the officers' efforts, according to police.

An altercation ensued, during which officers noticed one of the suspects attempting to leave the scene with a black bag taken from the vehicle.

An officer stopped the suspect and discovered the bag contained a loaded Polymer 80 handgun.

25-700030.png
Anne Arundel County Police

Backup units arrived, and officers restrained the individuals, police said.

Authorities arrested and charged the following vehicle occupants:

  • Jerlmell Gary Johnson Jr., 21, of Brooklyn, Maryland
  • 17-year-old male, of Severn, Maryland
  • 16-year-old female, of Brooklyn, Maryland
  • 14-year-old female, of Brooklyn, Maryland
  • 17-year-old female, of Brooklyn, Maryland
  • 15-year-old female, of Brooklyn, Maryland
