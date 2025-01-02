Man, five teens arrested after allegedly assaulting police during traffic stop in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- An adult and five teenagers were arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers during a traffic stop in Anne Arundel County, police said Thursday.

On Jan. 1, around 10:40 a.m., officers stopped a black Mercedes on Ritchie Highway near Shelly Road in Brooklyn due to a registration violation, police said.

While speaking with the driver outside the vehicle, several passengers exited the car and began hindering the officers' efforts, according to police.

An altercation ensued, during which officers noticed one of the suspects attempting to leave the scene with a black bag taken from the vehicle.

An officer stopped the suspect and discovered the bag contained a loaded Polymer 80 handgun.

Anne Arundel County Police

Backup units arrived, and officers restrained the individuals, police said.

Authorities arrested and charged the following vehicle occupants:

Jerlmell Gary Johnson Jr., 21, of Brooklyn, Maryland

17-year-old male, of Severn, Maryland

16-year-old female, of Brooklyn, Maryland

14-year-old female, of Brooklyn, Maryland

17-year-old female, of Brooklyn, Maryland

15-year-old female, of Brooklyn, Maryland