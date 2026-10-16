New Jersey man indicted for setting fire in Maryland Walmart with fuel and fireworks from store

A New Jersey man has been indicted for allegedly setting fire to a Walmart in Elkton, Maryland using fireworks and fuel from the store before stealing about $10,000 worth of merchandise and fleeing on a motorcycle.

The man, 37-year-old Anthony Rhodes of Berlin, New Jersey, is charged with malicious destruction of property by fire, said a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.

A man is accused of setting a fire inside a Maryland Walmart before stealing from the store. Maryland Fire Marshal's Office

The fire was initially reported on April 29 inside a Walmart on 1100 E. Pulaski Highway in Elkton.

Defendant "maliciously damaged and destroyed" the store

Using fire and explosive materials, Rhodes "maliciously damaged and destroyed the store building, along with its merchandise and inventory," the statement said.

If convicted, Rhodes faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

During the investigation, police found footage showing a person they believe was Rhodes entering the store with a mask and backpack on.

State fire officials said the man used camping fuel and fireworks from the store to set a fire in the boys' clothing section as a distraction.

Stole $10,000 worth of jewelry

While the store was being evacuated, he then allegedly broke into the jewelry counter and stole several pieces of jewelry, totaling $10,000, according to police. He then left the store and took off on a motorcycle without a license plate.

A man is accused of setting a fire in a Maryland Walmart before stealing. Maryland Fire Marshal's Office

Investigators said they were able to identify Rhodes as a suspect due to the T-shirt he was wearing at the time, which had "Jefferson University" written on it. Detectives said he had no connection to the university or the baseball team.

According to police, the fire caused about $5,000 in direct damage.

Walmart said the incident caused $10 million in losses, due to lost inventory, smoke and soot, and remediation efforts, according to police.