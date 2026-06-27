Man fatally shot in Southwest Baltimore, homicide investigation underway

Baltimore homicide detectives have launched an investigation after a man was shot in Southwest Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore Police from the Southwest District say they responded to the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue for a shooting at 3:27 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics responded to the scene and later pronounced the man dead.

Homicide detectives have assumed control and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.