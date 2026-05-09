Man escapes hospital under police custody in Baltimore

A 56-year-old man escaped police custody after being admitted into a hospital on Friday night. Baltimore Police are now working to locate the fugitive.

Units arrived at an area hospital on Friday at 7:28 p.m. for reports of an escaped prisoner, police said.

At the hospital, officers learned that 56-year-old Brian Myers had left his room, exited the hospital, and then entered into a vehicle.

Myers was in a car crash, and when police responded, they found him with a gun. The 56-year-old is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction.

Police say a warrant for his arrest is being issued.