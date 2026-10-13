Indictment revealed for man duct-taped to seat in plane that got diverted to Maryland's BWI

An indictment was announced on Tuesday for the man who was duct-taped to his seat on an American Airlines flight after he allegedly became disruptive, assaulted a passenger and interfered with flight crew operations.

The September 3 incident involving 67-year-old passenger Layne Lundeen caused the plane to make an emergency landing at Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI).

Lundeen, of Tucson, Arizona, was indicted on charges stemming from the incident. These included interfering with flight crew members and assaulting a passenger, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.

"Specifically, Lundeen made physical contact with the flight attendant or flight crew member; disregarded instructions from flight attendants or flight crew members; directed abusive and aggressive language, including racial slurs, towards flight attendants or flight crew members; and engaged in disruptive and hostile behavior toward flight attendants, flight crew members, and other passengers," the release said.

Lundeen was arrested in September and initially charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

If convicted, Lundeen faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison "for interference with flight crew members and attendants and a maximum of one year for assault by striking, beating, and wounding," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to witnesses on the flight, Lundeen got into a scuffle with a man sitting beside him and that caused the pilot to make the emergency landing at BWI, as reported by WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner.

Lundeen, who was flying on Sept. 3 from Dallas, Texas to Newark, New Jersey, told officials at his initial hearing that he had two screwdriver drinks and did not remember any of the incident, according to the Banner.

Witnesses on the plane told CBS News New York that Lundeen's behavior -- which included screaming profanities and racial slurs and becoming physically abusive by striking and beating -- was putting other passengers at risk. Lundeen also allegedly interfered with flight staff doing their duties by intimidating staff, said the release from the U.S. Attorneys Office.

At the time, Lundeen said he was a managing partner at Long Realty. In a statement on Facebook, Long Realty wrote that when the company found out about the incident, "it promptly ended the affiliation with the individual."