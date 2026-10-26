Man driving dirt bike killed in Oxon Hill collision

A collision that killed a dirt bike rider in Oxon Hill is being investigated by Prince George's County Police (PGPD).

The victim who was driving the dirt bike was identified as 28-year-old James Youngerman of Suitland, PGPD said in a statement.

The accident happened Oct. 22 just before 6:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Saint Barnabas Road.

Police said the collision involved a sedan and the dirt bike. The reason and circumstances behind the crash are still being investigated, the statement said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Youngerman suffering from visible trauma. He was transported to a hospital where he died hours later, police said.

The driver of the sedan was not injured and remained at the scene.

The Prince George's County Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact PGPD. Witnesses may have dash camera or home surveillance video that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 301-731-4422, and refer to case number 26-0056517.