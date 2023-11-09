Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies from gunshot injury following Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Thursday Evening News Roundup (11/9/2023)
Your Thursday Evening News Roundup (11/9/2023) 01:55

BALTIMORE -- A 34-year-old man has died after he was shot in Northwest Baltimore on Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers went to the 5200 block of Denmore Avenue to investigate a report of a person who had been shot, police said.

Once there, they found the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 10:48 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.