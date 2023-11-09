Man dies from gunshot injury following Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 34-year-old man has died after he was shot in Northwest Baltimore on Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers went to the 5200 block of Denmore Avenue to investigate a report of a person who had been shot, police said.

Once there, they found the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.