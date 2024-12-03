Man, dog dead after being struck by SUV in Anne Arundel County, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man and a dog are dead after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County on November 28, according to police.

Officers responded around 7:25 a.m. to the intersection of Cedar Park Road and Woodlawn Avenue for a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle.

When they arrived, officers found 74-year-old David Chan unconscious, lying face down in the road.

Chan was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Chan left his home on Cedar Park Road to walk his dog when he was hit by a Honda Odyssey minivan heading eastbound on Cedar Park Road, toward Taylor Ave, according to police.

Chan was crossing the road in front of his home when he was struck, officers said.

A Rottweiler was also struck by the minivan and was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital for treatment, according to officers.

Due to the severity of the dog's injuries, the dog was later euthanized at the request of the family, officers said.