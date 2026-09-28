Man identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County

The Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACPD) is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened on Saturday in Severn, Maryland.

The single-vehicle crash killed 29-year-old Khanh Minh Nguyen, of Severn, Maryland. A release sent by police said Nguyen was thrown from his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when he "failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway."

The Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene on Saturday afternoon. A preliminary investigation indicated that Nguyen was driving his motorcycle northbound on Town Center Boulevard at the time of the crash.

Responders from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said they pronounced Nguyen dead at the scene just after 4:00 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.