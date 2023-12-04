Man dies after shooting in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead Sunday after a shooting in Southeast Baltimore Sunday morning.

Police said that around 11:49 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Manor Avenue to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.