Man dies after shooting near Patterson Park

Man dies after shooting near Patterson Park

Man dies after shooting near Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after a shooting near Patterson Park on Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 2600 block of East Baltimore Street around 10:02 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Medics responded to the scene, and despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead.

The shooting is still under investigation.