Man dies after shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after being shot in West Baltimore Saturday evening.
Police were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Bentalou St. to investigate a reported shooting around 7:52 p.m. on December 9.
When they arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
