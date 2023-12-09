Watch CBS News
Man dies after shooting in West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

Here's your Sunday evening news roundup | December 9, 2023
BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after being shot in West Baltimore Saturday evening.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Bentalou St. to investigate a reported shooting around 7:52 p.m. on December 9.

When they arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound.  

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

