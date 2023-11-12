Man dies after shooting in southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man died Sunday after a shooting in southeast Baltimore.
Police said that around 1:45 p.m. officers responded to the 6100 block of Shipview Way for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Medics responded to the scene, but the victim died despite live-saving measures.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2012.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.