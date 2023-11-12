Man dies after shooting in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died Sunday after a shooting in southeast Baltimore.

Police said that around 1:45 p.m. officers responded to the 6100 block of Shipview Way for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics responded to the scene, but the victim died despite live-saving measures.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2012.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.