Man dies after shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore, police said Friday.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Crenshaw Avenue for a report of an unresponsive male around 9:09 a.m. on December 1.

When they arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics responded to the location and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.