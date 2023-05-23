Man dies after motorcycle crash in Harford County
BALTIMORE — A man was pronounced dead Monday evening after a motorcycle crash in Harford County, Maryland State Police said.
Shortly after 9 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of MD Route 22, East Churchville Road and Schucks Road for a reported two vehicle crash.
After a preliminary investigation, they determined that a Chrysler Pacifica was traveling west on Route 22 and attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Schucks Road. At the same time Burris was traveling east on Route 22, when he crashed head-on into the Chrysler.
Burris was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the Chrysler remained at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
