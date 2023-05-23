Watch CBS News
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Harford County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was pronounced dead Monday evening after a motorcycle crash in Harford County, Maryland State Police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of MD Route 22, East Churchville Road and Schucks Road for a reported two vehicle crash.

After a preliminary investigation, they determined that a Chrysler Pacifica was traveling west on Route 22 and attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Schucks Road.  At the same time Burris was traveling east on Route 22, when he crashed head-on into the Chrysler.  

Burris was declared dead on the scene.  The driver of the Chrysler remained at the scene.  

The crash is still under investigation. 

First published on May 23, 2023 / 11:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

