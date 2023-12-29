Watch CBS News
Man dies after car crash near I-695 in Baltimore County

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after a car crash in Lutherville Sunday, Baltimore County Police said.

Police said Towson officers responded to a crash in the area of Interstate 695 and Charles Street around 6:00 p.m.

Detectives determined that a 2019 Kia Rio was traveling off I-695 when it ran a red light at Charles Street, and collided with a 2024 Subaru Legacy.

The driver of the Kia, 26-year-old Eliezer Nshimiyimana, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatenig injuries.

The passenger of the Kia, 46-year-old Byakweri Nshimiye was also hospitalized, but later died. 

The driver of the Subaru was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The circumstances surrounding the collision are still under investigation.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 10:36 AM EST

