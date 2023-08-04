Watch CBS News
Man dies after being run over in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was run over by a truck backing up Friday morning in an alley in Northeast Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded to the crash around 4 a.m. to the rear of the 2900 block of Hamilton Avenue, where they found the injured man. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said. 

Investigators believe the driver of a pick-up truck was backing down the alley when he struck the man, who was laying down in the alleyway.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene. The crash remains under investigation. 

