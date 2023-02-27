Watch CBS News
Man dead after stabbing in Port Street in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on February 27th, 2023, at approximately 6:26 AM.

Around 6:26 AM, officers responded to the 800 block of Port Street, where they located an unresponsive 54-year-old man who had been stabbed.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 1:08 PM

