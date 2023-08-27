Man dead after stabbing in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after a stabbing in Northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon, police said.

Around 12:02 p.m. officers responded to the 4400 block of Kenilworth Avenue to investigate a reported cutting.

When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman unresponsive, suffering from multiple life-threatening stab wounds.

Medics arrived and pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.