Man dead after shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore Sunday morning.
On February 19 around 11:07 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of East 25th Street for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time later as a result of his injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
