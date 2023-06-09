Man dead after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A 27-year-old man has died after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the armpit in the 6200 block of Catalpha Road around 8:15 p.m., police said.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead a short time later, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.