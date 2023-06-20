Man dead after SUV crash in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after a vehicle crash in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said Tuesday.
Police said that around 1:00 a.m. on June 20, officers responded to the area of Ashberry Lane and Beechberry Court for a reported single vehicle crash.
An investigation revealed that a 2020 Mazda SUV was traveling southbound on Ashberry Lane when the driver lost control on a curve, leading the road and striking a tree.
The driver, 63-year-old Vincent Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.