Man dead after SUV crash in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after a vehicle crash in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said Tuesday. 

Police said that around 1:00 a.m. on June 20, officers responded to the area of Ashberry Lane and Beechberry Court for a reported single vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed that a 2020 Mazda SUV was traveling southbound on Ashberry Lane when the driver lost control on a curve, leading the road and striking a tree.  

The driver, 63-year-old Vincent Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 11:21 AM

