Man charged with attempted murder in West Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man is charged in connection with the shooting of a man earlier this month, police said Friday. 

Quinton Hillary, 33, is charged with first-degree attempted murder. He was arrested Thursday. 

Officers responded around 1 a.m. on August 5 to the 500 block of West Preston Street for a shooting, where they found a 32-year-old man shot in the arm. Police believe Hillary shot the man pver a dispute. 

Hillary is being held at Central Booking. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 2:27 PM

