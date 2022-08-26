Man charged with attempted murder in West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man is charged in connection with the shooting of a man earlier this month, police said Friday.

Quinton Hillary, 33, is charged with first-degree attempted murder. He was arrested Thursday.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. on August 5 to the 500 block of West Preston Street for a shooting, where they found a 32-year-old man shot in the arm. Police believe Hillary shot the man pver a dispute.

Hillary is being held at Central Booking.