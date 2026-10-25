Man charged with arson after mosque catches fire in East Baltimore

A man has been charged after a mosque in East Baltimore caught fire Sunday evening, according to police.

Shawn Fenner, 52, has been charged with second degree arson, first degree malicious burning, threat of arson, and other charges related to the fire.

Baltimore police and fire crews responded around 5 p.m. to the 2600 block of Harford Road, where the mosque was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and officers took a Fenner into custody at the scene.

No injuries were reported.