Maryland man charged with assaulting postal service worker

A Baltimore man was charged with assaulting a U.S. Postal Service carrier with a knife last month, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On June 11, law enforcement responded to a stabbing in the 3100 block of Strickland Street in Baltimore.

The victim told law enforcement that 47-year-old Jamie Taylor accused the victim of not being a USPS letter carrier and said he was going inside to get a knife.

Taylor then returned with a knife and attacked the victim, authorities said.

The USPS worker attempted to flee from the assault and injured his finger and elbow.

Then, Taylor threw the knife at the postal worker. The worker and witnesses were ultimately able to subdue Taylor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted, Taylor could be sentenced to up to 20 years in Prison.

Attack on postal worker in Pittsburgh causes SWAT standoff

On the same day, a similar incident occurred in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as reported by CBS Pittsburgh.

According to law enforcement, a man identified as Jason Olszewski assaulted a postal worker near the Bon Air neighborhood and refused to come out of his home.

Olszewski allegedly approached the postal worker, who was eating lunch inside his vehicle, and then began punching and kicking the side door before throwing a rock at the car.

When the worker confronted Olszewski, he allegedly punched him in his arm and shoulder.

After the attack, police responded to the neighborhood, where they had to convince him to come out of his home.

Olszewski allegedly told law enforcement he was "putting on body armor."

After Olszewski exited the home, he made a brief attempt to escape before law enforcement tackled him, according to a neighbor.