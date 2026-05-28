Baltimore County residents left "horrified" by man accused of using U-Haul in ATM theft

A 24-year-old accused of ramming a U-Haul truck into a Baltimore County convenience store and stealing an ATM will remain in jail without bail.

Robert Hodges is charged with burglary, theft, and several firearm-related offenses. Surveillance video shows him trying to load the ATM into the truck at the Quick Stop on Loch Raven Road in Towson, but when police pull up, he attempts to drive away.

"Since he's already caught, I pray that he learns his lesson because I guarantee he won't be driving U-Hauls anymore," Baltimore County resident Mark D.

Officers claim Hodges was involved in multiple burglaries in the Catonsville, Towson, and Parkville areas.

Hodges will remain at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending his next hearing

Theft attempt of an ATM

Mark D., who shops at the Quick Stop, said he is glad the owners weren't at the store when Hodges allegedly "backed the U-Haul box truck multiple times into the front window," according to charging documents.

He also allegedly stole $500 from the register and $7,000 from a hidden compartment.

"I'm kind of horrified, because in a sense, these things happen all the time, but at the same time, what if this had happened in the daytime? What if they were hurt?" Mark D. said.

String of Baltimore-area robberies

During Hodges' getaway, he allegedly stopped to commit another robbery at the Soda Pop Shop in Parkville, driving the truck into the front window of that store too, and getting away with $4,000 cash, and attempting to take a second ATM," according to charging documents.

He was ultimately arrested in Harford County when he crashed the U-Haul truck.

"Due to this area, I think the crime is plaguing it, and it's kind of transcended into this, and it's terrible," Mark D. said

According to charging documents, these were Hodges' fourth and fifth burglaries this week, after allegedly attempting to break into one home and successfully burglarizing another on Monday.

He also allegedly tried to break into a Carroll Motor Fuel gas station in Kingsville on Tuesday by driving his truck through the front, but charging documents say nothing was taken.

Nearby business owners say incidents like this harm not just the victimized business, but the entire neighborhood.

"A broken heart for the community, for a small business owner who goes through events like this, also for neighbors surrounding the neighborhood that want to feel safe," said Rina, a Baltimore County resident. "We want to have a good day here, have a good business, work, and go home safe."