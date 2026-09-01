Man arrested for shooting brother in Harford County during argument

A man was arrested Tuesday after he shot his brother, in what the Harford County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is calling a non-fatal domestic shooting.

According to the HCSO, officers responded around 1:00 a.m. to the 4000 block of Sharilynn Drive in Abingdon after getting a report that someone had been shot.

Once on the scene, deputies found a 65-year-old male suffering with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

Deputies began lifesaving efforts on the victim to control the bleeding. The victim was stabilized by medics and was then transferred to a local trauma center by the Maryland State Police's Aviation Command. The man was recovering in critical but stable condition.

According to witnesses at the scene, the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument between the victim and the suspect, who are brothers.

Joseph S. Ray, 66, was arrested at the scene and transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he was charged with attempted first and second-degree murder. Ray was also charged with possession of a regulated firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, the HCSO said in a press release.

Joseph Ray is currently awaiting his initial judicial review.

Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division are leading the investigation and are working to establish the sequence of events and motives.



HCSO is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Detective Moro at 443-409-3154.