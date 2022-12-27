Man arrested in shooting of woman, stealing car in Bowleys Quarters

BALTIMORE - A man was arrested and charged with shooting a woman and stealing her car in Bowleys Quarters.

Baltimore County police charged 31-year-old Dariel Williams with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and a gun violation.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

On Sunday night, police said a woman was seriously injured when she was shot around 11 p.m. in the unit block of Joggins Court. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.