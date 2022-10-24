Man arrested in S.C. for 1980s sexual assault of children while teacher, youth pastor in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Police in South Carolina arrested a 59-year-old man who was accused of sexually assaulting children while working as a teacher and youth pastor in Baltimore County in the 1980s.

Thomas J. Brackett was taken into custody on Oct. 24 in Georgetown County, and has been charged with multiple child abuse and sexual assault crimes.

Police said Brackett was accused of abusing and sexually assaulting at least two children as a teacher and youth pastor in Baltimore County from 1984 to 1985.

He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center in South Carolina pending extradition.

Police are searching for any additional victims that may have been in contact with Brackett.

If you or someone you know was victimized by Thomas Brackett, call Baltimore County's Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.