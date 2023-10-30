Man arrested for string of burglaries, attempting to disarm officer in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE - A man was arrested Saturday following a crime spree and attempt to disarm a police officer in Aberdeen.

Christopher Mayhew, 35, has been charged with 3rd and 4th-degree burglary, felony theft and an attempt to disarm a police officer following a crime spree.

Officers responded to four separate reports of burglaries/thefts between 10:04 a.m. and 1:58 p.m. in the 200 block of Hemlock Ln, 600 block of W. Bel Air Ave and 700 block of Beards Hill Rd.

Residents identified Mayhew following the burglary at Hemlock Lane and chased him into some nearby woods.

A patrol officer arrived and found Mayhew standing in a creek inside the wood line, complaining of an injury.

Mayhew was told to get out of the creek, but police said he reluctantly exited.

Mayhew refused to follow commands as the officer attempted to take him into custody, and during the arrest, he grabbed onto the officer's firearm to disarm him, police said.

One of the residents at the scene intervened and helped the officer subdue Mayhew, placing him under arrest.

Mayhew and the arresting officer were treated for injuries at Harford Memorial Hospital. Both have been released.

Mayhew was charged and is held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.