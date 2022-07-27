Man arrested for allegedly shooting at someone in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood last week, according to authorities.

They arrested Nathaniel Hope, 41, Tuesday morning for allegedly shooting at—and missing—an intended victim in the 1300 block of Division Street, police said.

Members of the Warrant Task Force found Hope inside of his vehicle in the 1300 block of Division Street eight days after the shooting, according to authorities.

Hope was interviewed by detectives and then transported to the Central Booking intake facility, police said.

He faces charges of first-degree attempted murder and various handgun violations, according to authorities.

Additionally, officers seized a 9-millimeter handgun and 56 jugs of suspected crack cocaine during the investigation into Hope, police said.

So now, he faces charges of narcotic violations and additional handgun violations, according to authorities.