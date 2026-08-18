Man accused of urinating on fans at Morgan Wallen concert appears in Baltimore court

The man accused of urinating on fans attending a Morgan Wallen concert in Baltimore appeared in court on Tuesday to face assault and other charges.

The suspect is 33-year-old Jayson Reed, who was charged in Baltimore City District Court with four counts of second-degree assault, indecent exposure, public urination and other related offenses. The incident happened at M&T Bank Stadium on July 18.

After an arrest warrant for Reed was issued last week, Reed was taken into custody in Wilson County, North Carolina. He was later extradited to face the charges in Maryland.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police said officers responded to a report of a fight at the show at M&T Bank Stadium. Concertgoers told police that a man had urinated on them while they were sitting in their seats during the performance.

Police identified a man and escorted him out of the stadium. After investigating and speaking with witnesses, MDTA Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Reed.

Incident happened as Wallen took the stage

Troy Grevelding told CBS News Baltimore that he and his family traveled from Syracuse, New York, to attend the concert. He said that after Wallen took the stage, he and his wife felt something dripping on their legs. Grevelding said they looked behind them and saw a man they did not know urinating in the stands.

"I just look, and at that point his pants are completely down. He's urinating all over myself … all over my wife," Grevelding said. He said his two nieces, one of them an 8-year-old girl, were also urinated on.

"I'm freaking out, and the guy's just telling me, 'It's OK, man. It's OK, brother,'" Grevelding said. He posted a series of videos about the incident on Facebook, which went viral. He said he tried to push the man away from his family and told him to stop.

Grevelding told CBS News Baltimore that he was aware of Reed's arrest, but added he was frustrated that Reed wasn't taken into custody last month at the concert.

At the time, MDTA Police said in a statement that they were aware of the video and were investigating.