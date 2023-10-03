Man accused of sex abuse at wife's Baltimore County daycare can be released on home detention, judge rules

BALTIMORE - James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife after he allegedly sexually abused children at her daycare in Baltimore County, can be released on home detention while he awaits his trial, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

Weems remains held without bail but has been placed on "Level 3 Home Detention." The court said he is not to have contact with children, victims or witnesses.

A grand jury indicted 57-year-old Weems, a former Baltimore City police officer, on 21 charges related to abuse allegations from at least three victims at his wife's daycare, "Lil Kidz Kastle," in Owings Mills. He worked there as a bus driver.

Weems' trial is scheduled to begin May 6, 2024.

Police had charged Weems in 2022 with three counts each of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sexual contact, along with one charge for displaying obscene material to a minor.

Shanteeri Weems was sentenced to four years in prison for shooting her husband in a Washington D.C. hotel room after learning of the accusations.

An investigation into James Weems began on July 3, 2022, when parents reported to police their 10-year-old daughter told them "Mr. James" showed her pornography on a daycare bus, and that he touched her inappropriately at the facility's playground, according to police charging documents obtained by WJZ.

A search and seizure warrant was executed on July 18, 2022, in which Weems' cell phone was seized. A search of Weems browsing history corroborated what the 10-year-old girl told police, the charging documents allege.

On July 21, 2022, a 7-year-old boy who attended the daycare said in an interview with the Department of Social Services -- which was investigating Weems' contact with other children -- that he was touched inappropriately at the daycare. Investigators were able to narrow down the suspect to Weems.

On July 23, 2022, officers responded to a reported past sexual assault, the documents said. Parents reported their 12-year-old daughter told them "Mr. James" touched her in a "very inappropriate way." The girl told police in an interview "Mr. James" also asked her to take explicit pictures of herself, but that she said no, the charging documents said.

Weems retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005 and is a Marine veteran.