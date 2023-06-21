Watch CBS News
Ex-Baltimore cop accused of abusing children at wife's Owings Mills' daycare appears in court

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The former Baltimore City police officer accused of abusing children at a Baltimore County daycare appeared in court Wednesday for a motion hearing.

A grand jury indicted 57-year-old James Weems on 21 charges related to abuse allegations from two victims at his wife's daycare in Owings Mills.

Weems is accused of abusing at least three children.

Shanteeri Weems was sentenced to four years in prison for shooting her husband in a Washington D.C. hotel room after learning of the accusations.

She's since filed for divorce.

Weems' trial date is still scheduled for September.

He retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005.

