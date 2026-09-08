Anne Arundel man accused of pointing gun at Christmas carolers gets 3 years' probation

A man accused of pointing a gun at a group of young Christmas carolers last year in Anne Arundel County was sentenced to three years of probation.

According to media partner The Baltimore Banner, 59-year-old Paul Susie entered an Alford plea to one count of reckless endangerment.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors have enough evidence to potentially secure a conviction at trial.

Susie was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation followed by 18 months of unsupervised probation.

Susie was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at three 12-year-old girls who were Christmas caroling in the Epping Forest neighborhood of Annapolis on Nov. 22, 2025.

According to charging documents, the girls knocked on Susie's door on Point No Point Drive. Susie allegedly looked out of a bay window next to the home and pointed a handgun at the carolers, sending them running away.

Susie told police he was the man involved in the incident, according to charging documents. Police later located the loaded handgun in a safe.

He was charged with three counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, along with one count of wearing and carrying a handgun while under the influence.

Susie was released from custody after posting a $10,000 unsecured bond.