Man accused of dragging Baltimore police officer during traffic stop found not guilty of attempted murder

BALTIMORE - Joseph Black was found not guilty of attempted murder after he was accused of dragging a police officer during a traffic stop in Park Heights last June.

According to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner, the judge declared a mistrial for the four other charges, including first-and second-degree assault and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

That's after the jury indicated that some members were resolute in their views and could not reach a unanimous verdict on those counts, according to the Banner.

Baltimore Police Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg suffered serious injuries.

It's unclear if prosecutors will seek a new trial.

The court documents stated that two officers—identified as Sergeant Ramberg and Detective Dow—were speaking with Black when Ramberg pointed out a gun on the floorboard of the Mercedes. Ramberg then asked Black to exit the car.

It was then, the records allege, that Black shifted the car into drive and drove away with Ramberg hanging onto the driver's door. He clung to the sedan for two blocks before it veered into another lane and sideswiped a parked car, knocking him off.

The driver then allegedly fled, leaving the injured sergeant lying in the street.