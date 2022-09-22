Man abducted in Anne Arundel Co. found dead in trunk of car on fire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 39-year-old man believed to have been abducted from Anne Arundel County was found dead in the trunk of a burnt car in Northwest Baltimore Thursday morning.

Police said the man had also been shot and left in the car in the 4300 block of Windsor Mill Road..

On Wednesday evening, officers responded to a possible assault and abduction from the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover.

A witness told police she was in the parking garage at the Arundel Preserve when she saw what she believed to be a person being stabbed. The witness then said she saw a second person pull out a gun and force a man into the back of the car and they took off.

On Thursday, Baltimore City detectives notified Anne Arundel County Police that their officers responded to a car fire in the 4000 block of Windsor Mill Road in Baltimore.

A man pronounced dead was found in the trunk of the car.

Police determined the man found dead was also the one who had been abducted.

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives are coordinating with the Baltimore City Police Department and ask that anyone with information contact 410-222-4731.