Crime

Man, 50, shot multiple times, killed in Northwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot, killed Saturday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police say.

Officers responded at 10:40 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue.

Officer then located a man, 50, on the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. 

Homicide detective ask anyone with any information is urged to contact them at 410-396-2100 or notify Metro Crime stoppers.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 12:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

