Man, 39, killed in Catonsville shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Catonsville, Baltimore County police said.
Officers responded at 5 p.m. to the 4400 block of Wilkens Avenue, where they found a man shot in the upper body, police said.
The victim, identified as 39-year-old Alquamaar Royal, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 410-307-2020. Information can also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program.
