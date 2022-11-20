Man, 35, shot multiple times, killed in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE- A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times, killed Saturday night in South Baltimore, police say.

Officers respond at approximately 10:28 p.m. to the 3400 block of Spelman Road for a reports of a shooting.

After arriving, officers located the male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to a release

Homicide detectives are urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.