Man, 35, shot multiple times, killed in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE-  A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times, killed Saturday night in South Baltimore, police say.

Officers respond at approximately 10:28 p.m. to the 3400 block of Spelman Road for a reports of a shooting.

After arriving, officers located the male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to a release

Homicide detectives are urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 2:31 PM

