Man, 35, shot multiple times, killed in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE- A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times, killed Saturday night in South Baltimore, police say.
Officers respond at approximately 10:28 p.m. to the 3400 block of Spelman Road for a reports of a shooting.
After arriving, officers located the male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to a release
Homicide detectives are urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
