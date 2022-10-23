Watch CBS News
Man, 35, shot in the head, killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot in a the head and killed Saturday night in east Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 10:09 p.m. to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue, where they found a man shot in the head. 

Medics arrived to the scene and pronounced the 35-year-old dead.

Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at  410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on October 23, 2022 / 11:33 AM

