Man, 21, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man died in a shooting Wednesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to the 3300 block of Belair Road for a reported shooting, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.